All the candidates fighting for your vote in East Dunbartonshire council May elections

The following candidates have been confirmed as standing in East Dunbartonshire’s local government elections, which take place on May 5.

By Neil McGrory
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:16 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:16 pm
Make your voice heard at East Dunbartonshire Council elections

Ward 1 – Milngavie (three councillors to elect).

Julie Duncan (Independent); Jim Gibbons (SNP); Alix Mathieson (Conservative); Aileen Polson (Liberal Democrat); Thomas Shepherd (Labour); Emma Sheppard (Greens);

Ward 2 – Bearsden North (three councillors to elect)

Duncan Cumming (Independent); Duncan Evans (Conservative); Craig Muncie (Labour); Alan Reid (Liberal Democrat); Neil Simpson (Greens); Calum Smith (SNP)

Ward 3 – Bearsden South (three councillors to elect)

Lorna Dougall (Labour); Scott Ferguson (Greens); Ian Gallagher (SNP); Duncan Malcolm (Independent); Sheila Mechan (Independent); Vaughan Moody (Liberal Democrats); Andrew Polson (Conservative)

Ward 4 – Bishopbriggs North and Campsie (four councillors to elect)

Paul Ferreti (SNP); Paul Gallacher (Scottish Family Partty); Alan Harris (Alba); Billy Hendry (Conservative); Colette McDairmid (Labour); Gary Pews (Liberal Democrat); Elizabeth Rowan (Greens); Lynda Williamson (SNP)

Ward 5 – Bishopbriggs South (three councillors to elect)

Jesper Bach (Greens); Catherine Brown (Conservative); Eamonn Gallagher (Alba); Gordan Low (SNP); Alan Moir (Labour); Ben Rose (Liberal Democrat)

Ward 6 – Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South (three councillors to elect)

Callum McNally (Labour); Willie Paterson (Liberal Democrat); Gillian Renwick (SNP); Carolynn Scrimgeour (Greens); Sandra Thornton (Conservative); James Watson (Freedom Alliance)

Ward 7 – Kirkintilloch East & North & Twechar (three councillors to elect)

Stewart MacDonald (Labour); Josephine MacLeod (Conservative); Pamela Marshall (SNP); Alan McManus (Freedom Alliance); Susan Murray (Liberal Democrat)

