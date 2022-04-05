All the candidates fighting for your vote in East Dunbartonshire council May elections

Ward 1 – Milngavie (three councillors to elect).
Julie Duncan (Independent); Jim Gibbons (SNP); Alix Mathieson (Conservative); Aileen Polson (Liberal Democrat); Thomas Shepherd (Labour); Emma Sheppard (Greens);
Ward 2 – Bearsden North (three councillors to elect)
Duncan Cumming (Independent); Duncan Evans (Conservative); Craig Muncie (Labour); Alan Reid (Liberal Democrat); Neil Simpson (Greens); Calum Smith (SNP)
Ward 3 – Bearsden South (three councillors to elect)
Lorna Dougall (Labour); Scott Ferguson (Greens); Ian Gallagher (SNP); Duncan Malcolm (Independent); Sheila Mechan (Independent); Vaughan Moody (Liberal Democrats); Andrew Polson (Conservative)
Ward 4 – Bishopbriggs North and Campsie (four councillors to elect)
Paul Ferreti (SNP); Paul Gallacher (Scottish Family Partty); Alan Harris (Alba); Billy Hendry (Conservative); Colette McDairmid (Labour); Gary Pews (Liberal Democrat); Elizabeth Rowan (Greens); Lynda Williamson (SNP)
Ward 5 – Bishopbriggs South (three councillors to elect)
Jesper Bach (Greens); Catherine Brown (Conservative); Eamonn Gallagher (Alba); Gordan Low (SNP); Alan Moir (Labour); Ben Rose (Liberal Democrat)
Ward 6 – Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South (three councillors to elect)
Callum McNally (Labour); Willie Paterson (Liberal Democrat); Gillian Renwick (SNP); Carolynn Scrimgeour (Greens); Sandra Thornton (Conservative); James Watson (Freedom Alliance)
Ward 7 – Kirkintilloch East & North & Twechar (three councillors to elect)
Stewart MacDonald (Labour); Josephine MacLeod (Conservative); Pamela Marshall (SNP); Alan McManus (Freedom Alliance); Susan Murray (Liberal Democrat)