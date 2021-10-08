Ambitious plans to transform Cumbernauld and Kilsyth

The proposed new Town Hub in Cumbernauld

Investment totalling £1.25bn will be made as part of a five-year plan focusing on improving town centres, creating new town and community hubs and developing country parks.

The report, The Place, The Vision – update, was approved at the council’s Policy and Strategy Committee.

It detailed that a further 83 new council houses are in the pipeline, 75 as part of the Community Growth area and eight on the site of the former Cumbernauld Primary.

The proposed new Town Square in Kilsyth

Work is already underway on the new Cumbernauld Village Family Learning Centre and on a feasibility project to create a new community hub for the people of Abronhill

It also detailed the following potential developments for both Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

Cumbernauld:

Developing a Pilot for Low-2-Zero carbon living;

Develop a new Town Hub;

Re-structure the Town Centre on a stronger more compact Mixed-Use Model;

Integrate within the Centre – Learning -Health and Leisure activity;

Develop a grid of streets, squares and spaces and connected paths and cycleways;

Connect Town Centre activity and services with new and existing housing;

Develop a new Town Square and Civic Event space.

Kilsyth:

Developing a new Town Hub with associated facilities and community services;

Connecting the Town Centre and strengthening links to the Glasgow-Stirling road (A803);

Developing a northern Gateway to raise the town’s profile as a historic Burgh;

Developing stronger links, routes and opportunities for active travel (e-bikes) to the area’s attractions;

Developing Kilsyth as a great place to live;

Develop a new Town Square at Main Street North.