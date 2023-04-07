Angela Crawley MP's private members' bill failed to be heard once again

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley has expressed her disappointment after the UK government failed to support the Miscarriage Leave Bill.

Angela’s Private Members’ Bill was due its second reading on Friday, March 24, but it wasn’t heard because there wasn't enough time to debate all the bills on the order paper.

If introduced, the bill would have granted a statutory right to three days of paid leave for parents who experience miscarriage before 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Countries such as Australia and New Zealand have introduced paid miscarriage leave and Northern Ireland is set to do so by 2026.

Lanark MP Angela Crawley has vowed to continue her fight for parents.

In Scotland, the Scottish Government has made progressive steps by introducing paid leave for public sector workers; however, as employment law is reserved to Westminster, it can’t be imposed on the private sector without UK government legislation.

Angela said: “It is disappointing, if unsurprising, that the UK Tory government has failed to stand up for parents who experience miscarriage and support them to grieve their loss.

“Their argument that good employers will simply give people time off just won’t wash. Most employers want to support their staff but many are simply unable to do so without state support. This was an opportunity wasted; one which could have seen the UK take a step towards ending the stigma associated with miscarriage."