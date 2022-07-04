Application to build on former Milngavie bowling green approved

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exact nature of the development and number of properties to be built will be established via a follow-up application.

The Station Road club applied for permission for its southern green to be developed as housing.

The club’s membership is low enough that it has no need for this second green and money raised by selling the land will help safeguard its future and allow for modernisation of facilities.

Milngavie Bowling Club can move ahead with the development plans

A total of 25 objections to the proposals were received, with the greatest level of concern involving flooding risk.

Risk assessment and drainage strategy for any future development will be required before full planning permission is awarded.

Councillor Alix Mathieson was not minded to support the application given all 25 objectors cited concerns over flood risk and the land not being allocated for housing.

However, Councillor Stewart MacDonald claimed this sounded “political” as members should assess each application on specific planning grounds, an argument supported by chief solicitor Karen Donnelly.

Councillor Mathieson also expressed concern over the quality of road access to the site, but was assured this would be assessed by the roads department.