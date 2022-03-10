Ballot papers could cause at double take in Ward 4 at East Renfrewshire Council elections

David McDonald will be on the ballot paper with the similarly named David MacDonald

Residents of Clarkston, Netherlee and Williamwood will be able to choose between two candidates with very similar names.

The SNP have selected Stamperland dad David McDonald to run, alongside current councilor Annette Ireland in the ward, which also takes in Busby.

He'll be running against sitting independent councillor David MacDonald, who is seeking reelection, and says he will add in his middle name to the ballot paper to help voters pick him out.

McDonald said: "My middle name is actually Tam, even though I am Irish and it was given to me by my English father."

McDonald's father gave him the name after Labour MP Tam Dalyell, and although it's likely McDonald the two men would disagree on a number of issues, not least that of Scottish independence, he finds a lot to admire in the Labour firebrand.

McDonald said: "Tam Dalyell always fought for what he thought was right, even if it wasn't popular.

"This undoubtedly affected his career, with Labour denying him ministerial positions because of his honesty, and he was removed from parliamentary debates on a number of occasions.

"There's a lot to admire in that stance; politics, at all levels, is too important for us to mince our words or just to follow the crowd. If elected I will be an independent voice like Tam was."

Candidates on the ballot paper will be listed alphabetically and as Mac comes before Mc, the SNP candidate's name will appear below that of his similarly named opponent.

Voters should pause to check that they are putting their vote in the right box, because an error could lead to the wrong candidate being elected. But anyone who does make a mistake, is entitled to receive a fresh ballot, just ask by asking the polling clerk for a new one.