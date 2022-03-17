Barrhead derelict land transformation

The proposals for the derelict land in Barrhead include re-channelling the Levern Water

The proposals for the derelict land in Barrhead include re-channelling the Levern Water. East Renfrewshire’s planning committee has been recommended to approve work on a former depot site on Walton Street, which has been empty for over 20 years.

It would involve a new river channel, replacement banking, landscaping to provide green space, seating and paths. There would also be work to modify the weir at Carlibar and a create a replacement footbridge to the rear of The Foundry.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is behind the application, which will go before the planning committee tomorrow (Wednesday).

A report by planning officials stated: “It is envisaged that the proposal, by way of re-introducing a more natural river channel and wider areas for overflow/flooding will reduce the risk of flooding.

“In addition, by improving water flow rates, and thereby sediment capacity within the water and potential for depositing sediment, the proposal will improve the water environment.”

Part of the site, to the north of Barrhead town centre, is on the vacant and derelict land register while the rest falls within Carlibar Park.

The proposal seeks “to create a natural flood capacity by widening the river, which will help protect properties on Glen Street and improve the water quality and biodiversity within the area”.

Planning officials added: “The proposal will increase the area of greenspace as well as extend the public path network within the area.

“Information submitted by the applicant indicates that there will be extensive landscaping, particularly to the area of derelict land which currently blights the area.”

In September last year, the council announced the land would be transformed using a grant of over £1m from the Scottish Government.

It said a previous flood risk meant the land could not be developed but the river would now be widened and re-channelled to create an “attractive waterfront” which can absorb increased heavy rainfall caused by climate change.