A topic that is almost sure to come up tonight is the possibility of a second Scottish independence referendum.

BBC Question Time will be coming from Inverness in Scotland on Thursday evening.

There will be a full studio audience and the show will be hosted by veteran BBC journalist and presenter, Fiona Bruce.

Who will be on tonight’s panel?

Angus Robertson, SNP MSP.

Robertson joined the SNP at the age of 15 in 1984.

He is the incumbent Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, a position he has held since May 2021.

Robertson also served as MP for Moray from 2001 to 2017 and it was during this time that he became the leader of the SNP at Westminster.

Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber succeeded Robertson in 2017.

Born in London to a Scottish father and German mother but grew up in Edinburgh during which time he became fluent in German.

Scottish Conservative MSP, Craig Hoy.

Relatively new to the cut and thrust of Scottish politics, Hoy was first elected in May 2021.

Hoy is also the Chairman of the Scottish Conservatives.

A former BBC journalist, Hoy is also the co-founder of the Hollyrood magazine.

Hoy lives with his partner in East Lothian.

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy.

Duncan-Glancy became the first ever permanent wheelchair user elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2021.

She is the Scottish Labour Party’s Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Social Security.

Duncan-Glancy has a BSc in Psychology and an MSc in Health Psychology from the University of Stirling, and a Postgraduate certificate in Citizenship and Human Rights from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Susie McCabe.

From Glasgow and always a popular act at the Glasgow international comedy festival.

Her solo show Domestic Disaster won multiple awards and was completely sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019.

This will be McCabe’s BBC Question Time debut and given her outspoken criticism of Westminster’s continued refusal to grant Scotland a second independence referendum, it should make for interesting viewing.

Fraser Nelson, the editor of The Spectator.

Nelson was born in Cornwall but raised in Nairn in the Highlands.

Nelson started his career in journalism at the Times before being made political editor of The Scotsman.

Nelson had a brief spell with The Business before Andrew Neil appointed him associate editor at The Spectator.

In 2009, Nelson replaced Matthew d’Ancona as editor of The Spectator.

He lives in Twickenham, London with his wife, Linda, and their three children.

Is a supporter of the Conservative party.

Is it broadcasted live?

No. There is approximately an hour between recording and when it goes out on BBC1 at 10.40pm.

When will I be able to watch on iPlayer?

It is recorded an hour before it goes out on television and is usually available on the iPlayer soon after broadcast ends.

What is the Twitter hashtag viewers can use to join in on the discussion?

The hashtag is #bbcqt .

Who is host Fiona Bruce?

Fiona Bruce is a journalist and television presenter who joined the BBC in 1989 as a researcher for Panorama.

Bruce, who turned 58 last month, succeeded David Dimbleby as host of flagship current affairs programme Question Time.