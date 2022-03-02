The Scottish Nationalist Party MP said: ”Russia must be left completely isolated diplomatically, and every economic sanction possible imposed. Ukraine needs financial assistance and equipment to defend itself.

“Progress is being made on these fronts, but as I speak, one area where the UK response has fallen short is supporting those who have been forced to flee the invasion. Around half a million Ukrainians have – to date – fled to nearby countries, and the total number could be ten times as high. But while European countries are allowing visa free access, and three years humanitarian protection, so far the Home Office has made only very minor tweaks to its immigration rules, making it next to impossible for Ukrainians to get here.

"As constituents contacting me have demanded, I will continue to press the government to follow the EU lead on support for refugees, and to scrap its appalling anti-refugee bill”.

His SNP colleague Jamie Hepburn agreed and also singled out a local group who had helped the people of Ukraine in the past.

He said: “Many local people have built up connections with the people of Ukraine via the Forth Valley Chernobyl Children's Lifeline and welcomed Ukrainian children visiting Scotland into their homes. I've also had the pleasure of welcoming the children to the Scottish Parliament on a number of occasions. The charity is currently fundraising for the families in Ukraine and I'd ask that people consider donating if they can.”

The group’s Gail Thomson of Whitelees said: “We have had messages from both children and teachers describing their fear and panic as war unfolds around them. Some have spoken to us from underground makeshift safe places, some are describing lack of money due to wages being withheld, some trying to flee to safer regions. As a group we feel helpless but have pulled together to support each other during this time and do something constructive.”