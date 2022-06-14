Bearsden: Former Tory council leader Andrew Polson arrested over 'romance fraud'

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Tory council leader Andrew Polson has been accused of romance fraud

The BBC reported that Andrew Polson, who was the co-leader of East Dunbartonshire Council until the recent May elections when he was re-elected as Conservative Councillor for Bearsden South, has been released pending further inquiries.

According to the report, his arrest is mentioned in court papers for a separate civil action brought by a 68-year-old woman.

Mr Polson, 49, told the BBC he was unable to comment due to a confidentiality clause which is linked to that civil case.

In the court papers lodged by the woman, she claims that Mr Polson persuaded her to let him manage her finances and used her money to buy property for himself.

She alleges that he abused her trust and exercised "undue influence" over her.

The woman also alleged they had a five-year relationship that ended in 2018 when Mr Polson was getting re-married.

She claims he sought to rekindle their association in 2021 after she had received a large divorce settlement.

Mr Polson stood as a Conservative candidate in last year's Holyrood election.

The Bearsden South councillor is also a director of the Christian community radio station, Revival FM.