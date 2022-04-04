Better public transport among key election pledges of councillor who will try again for re-election

A local government candidate has offered support to a campaign seeking to improve public transport provision across Scotland.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:55 am
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:55 am

Scottish Socialist candidate Willie Homer is helping distribute leaflets for the ‘Get Glasgow Moving’ campaign which is seeking a more integrated and publicly owned system and has challenged local council candidates to support these aims.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He said: ‘I am delighted to be backing the campaign as one of my election pledges is precisely for the kind of public transport system they advocate. An integrated system means people can move about much more efficiently and a publicly owned service can regulate prices which is important given the Tories’ cost of living crisis. Although ultimately, I believe public transport should be free,the steps proposed by the group would represent a massive step forward.”

Scotland