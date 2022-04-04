Scottish Socialist candidate Willie Homer is helping distribute leaflets for the ‘Get Glasgow Moving’ campaign which is seeking a more integrated and publicly owned system and has challenged local council candidates to support these aims.

He said: ‘I am delighted to be backing the campaign as one of my election pledges is precisely for the kind of public transport system they advocate. An integrated system means people can move about much more efficiently and a publicly owned service can regulate prices which is important given the Tories’ cost of living crisis. Although ultimately, I believe public transport should be free,the steps proposed by the group would represent a massive step forward.”