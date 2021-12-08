Cumbernauld Community Park

Councillor Tom Johnston has called for an early Council Report on the new litter bin location system.

And locations like Whitelees Road, Springfield Park and Cumbernauld Community Park have all been branded problem areas.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish National Party councillor for Cumbernauld East said: “Like other councillors, I have received a steady stream of concerns about the new litter bin system over recent weeks. In particular, I have reports of odorous, full-sized bins requiring to be emptied.

“The rationalisation of litter bin locations and sizes was a Council Budget saving for all North Lanarkshire, but the details of precise locations only emerged later. Following public concerns, the 27-member SNP Group successfully got the Full Council to agree to call for a Council Progress Report.

“Cumbernauld was designed as a New Town, with attractive walking paths in woodland areas, away from residential streets. These are the routes taken by many dog-walkers.

"I have written to Nicole Paterson, Head of Environmental Assets and to Andrew McPherson, Head of Waste Solutions.”

A council spokesperson said: “The rationalisation of litter bins is being carried out to provide new, larger volume litter bins which are emptied mechanically by bin lorries and deliver a cleaner service to communities to enhance the quality of service delivery. They are being sited near public roads and in the busiest areas in towns and villages. When the implementation is complete, there will be fewer bins but the overall capacity will increase by 400% across North Lanarkshire.

“We are dynamically working with communities and elected members to review the location and emptying frequency of new bins to ensure they meet local needs and, following review, additional bins are to be provided in Seafar.