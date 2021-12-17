Bishopbriggs councillor is appointed as new Provost for East Dunbartonshire

Former depute provost Gary Pews, a Liberal Democrat councillor representing Bishopbriggs North and Campsie, has assumed the position of the area’s civic head for the remainder of the council term which will end with the May 2022 elections.

Provost Pews was formally appointed at a full council meeting held online on Thursday, December 16. Due to the limited amount of time until the elections no depute provost was appointed,

Provost Pews said: “It is not the way in which one would want to become provost and we continue to think of Alan and all he contributed to this council and we still miss him greatly.”

He added that holding the office of provost was an “honour and privilege” and thanked his fellow councillors for their support, as well as those who attended Provost Brown’s funeral, and expressed further sympathies for Provost Brown’s family in the run up to Christmas.

“I intend to over the next few months just to steer the ship and keep it on an even keel in the way that Alan had done over the past few years.”

He added that councillors usually conducted business extremely amicably with the lowest number of referrals to the standards commissioner of any comparable authority.

Provost Pews also congratulated Bishopbriggs Academy on recently achieving the distinction of Scottish State School of the Decade in the Sunday Times Parent Power School Guide. The council will send a letter of congratulation to the acting head teacher and also acknowledge the contributions of its former head. teacher.