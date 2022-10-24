Calls for ‘no fireworks zones’ powers to be given to Glasgow council before 2024

Glasgow City Council could soon have more powers.

Green councillor Jon Molyneux has submitted a motion ahead of Thursday’s full council meeting, calling on the Scottish Government to give the council more powers over fireworks ‘as soon as possible’.

The Scottish Government is giving councils across Scotland more powers to restrict the use of fireworks.

One of the new powers gives councils the authority to introduce ‘no fireworks zones’.

However, these new powers have not been introduced yet - leading to calls for the process to be sped up.

The motion notes that fireworks are being let off illegally in public spaces or aimed at people and property, and that these incidents are placing ‘significant demand’ on council, police, and fire and rescue resources.

It adds: “Council therefore welcomes recent legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament which will introduce tighter controls on the sale and use of fireworks in Scotland.

“However, Council understands that many of these new legal provisions, including new licensing powers, and the power for councils to designate certain areas as 'no fireworks zones', are yet to come into effect, awaiting further directions to be issued by Scottish Ministers.

“Council believes that the full range of new powers should be available to it and other agencies as soon as possible, and before November 2023 at the very latest, in order to address ongoing concerns over fireworks misuse, and therefore resolves to write to Scottish Ministers urging them to make this a priority. Council also instructs the Chief Executive to liaise with partner agencies to begin to gather and analyse data which could inform the potential use of new legal powers, in particular identifying which areas of the city could be considered as priorities for designation as no fireworks zones.