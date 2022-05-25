Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An emergency timetable means that the number of trains running between Edinburgh and Glasgow, which stop at various stations in the region, has fallen from 45 a day to 30 after widespread cancellations last week. Motherwell’s service to Glasgow Central has been cut, with the last train arriving back at 8.27pm as opposed to 11.48pm.

And that's just not good enough according to Graham Simpson MSP, who was a lone Parliamentary voice in contacting this newpaper about the disruption.

The Scottish Conservative said: “These cuts are devastating for residents in towns like Motherwell, Uddingston and Bellshill.

"The SNP proclaimed nationalising ScotRail would be a ‘new beginning’ that would deliver a ‘railway for the nation’ – tell that to passengers in Lanarkshire whose timetable has been slashed by 35 per cent. In Motherwell, residents will be rightly concerned that months of disruption caused by plans to turn the station into a ‘transport hub’ could all have been for nothing.

"The £14.5m project will not improve the connectivity into the Glasgow region if ScotRail are still running a reduced timetable.”