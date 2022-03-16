Labour hopefuls

Mr McCulloch will be standing in the Cumbernauld East Ward along with Susan Taylor.

O ther party candidates are as follows: Kilsyth Ward: Heather Brannan-McVey and Jean Jones; Cumbernauld North Ward: Tom Fisher and Donna Kiddie ; Cumbernauld South Ward: Peter McDade and James McPhilemy.

Speaking after the launch, the candidates declared their determination to attract more investment and resources to the area. A joint statement read from the candidates read: “Despite more than a decade of SNP-Government imposed cuts to council budgets, your local Labour councillors have been on your side.

"We are proud of Labour’s record locally, which includes the ground-breaking Club 365 programme; several new council house developments; the first ever clothing grant for nursery pupils; new play facilities, investment in schools and much, much more. If elected in May, we’ll work to secure additional investment for our town centres, parks, roads, schools and leisure facilities. We will always be on your side.’