Conservatives demand no “car park tax” in East Renfrewshire

The Scottish Government is giving councils the power to charge drivers an unlimited sum to park at work, but the Conservative group is calling on the council administration to rule out introducing it in East Renfrewshire.

The charge would force employers to either pay the costs themselves or pass them onto their workers.

A report presented to neighbouring Glasgow City Council estimated it could raise £30m – estimated to be £769 a year per driver.

Conservative group leader Councillor Gordon Wallace said: "Workers are already under a lot of financial pressure, the last thing they need is to be charged just for parking at work.