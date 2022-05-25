Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McDonald feels that the minister is out of touch with reality.

Stuart McDonald, MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, has written to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Therese Coffey MP, in the hope that the deductions can be reduced.

And that’s because around 3000 families in his constituency are facing critical financial pressure day-to-day as a consequence of the deductions, according to figures recently published by The Child Poverty Action Group. Those affected are already contending with the cost-of-living crisis, with the recent announcement from the Office of National Statistics that inflation has hit a 40-year high of nine per cent.

And the Scottish National Party man wants the matter addressed immediately.

Mr McDonald said: “It is entirely unacceptable that the UK Government is making it harder for families by deducting from their Universal Credit payments instead of supporting them.

“ We can't wait to take action on this – it's affecting families now and they need support now. The Government is being far too hesitant in providing support and is now actively deducting from 3000 local households.

“The UK Government should take action now and stop the automatic Universal Credit deductions that are hitting families hard."

A Government spokesperson said: “We carefully balance our support for claimants with our duty to protect taxpayers money so we have further reduced the cap on Universal Credit deductions and paused the Fuel Direct scheme that allows energy bill payments to be taken directly from benefits.

“Safeguards are in place to ensure deductions are manageable and customers can contact DWP to discuss their repayments if they are experiencing hardship.