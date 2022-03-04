Glasgow The Caring City has been grateful for donations of clothes in recent years as it travelled to both towns to collect them and has also worked with clothing charity Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Cares.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However Ross Galbraith, Glasgow The Caring City’s crisis resilience manager explained that the focus had changed. He said : “If the people of Scotland wish to help now, the most helpful thing they can do is donate funds.

"With access to funds we can procure goods locally and work with established partners in eastern Europe to make sure we continue to provide what is needed in this changing situation.”