Good cause active in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth is already on the case with aid to Ukraine

A Glasgow-based aid charity which has worked with volunteers in both Cumbernauld and Kilsyth in recent years has launched its own fundraising drive for Ukraine.

Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:30 pm

Glasgow The Caring City has been grateful for donations of clothes in recent years as it travelled to both towns to collect them and has also worked with clothing charity Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Cares.

However Ross Galbraith, Glasgow The Caring City’s crisis resilience manager explained that the focus had changed. He said : “If the people of Scotland wish to help now, the most helpful thing they can do is donate funds.

"With access to funds we can procure goods locally and work with established partners in eastern Europe to make sure we continue to provide what is needed in this changing situation.”

Requested supplies of warm blankets, new clothing and shoes have already been sent out from Glasgow and to add to this see https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/glasgow4ukraine

