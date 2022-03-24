Council elections 2022: SNP reveal candidates

The SNP Group Leader, Cllr Gordan Low, said: "SNP councillors have a track record of working for our constituents and standing up for the interests of our local communities.

"This year we're fielding a mix of experienced councillors and community activists, all deeply rooted in their local areas and looking forward to the campaign.

"We're aiming to return a group that's stronger than ever, committed to working together with our MPs and MSPs, and in partnership with our communities.

Scotland goes to the polls on May 5

"With the many challenges we all face - recovery from the pandemic, the cost of living crisis, and climate change - it's vital we have a council that's responsive to local need, open and transparent.

"The more of us elected, the more we can do."

Local MSP Rona Mackay said: "It’s vitally important that each and every one of these talented candidates is elected.

"It's time for a council that works hard and puts the residents of East Dunbartonshire first, instead of the current Tory/LibDem coalition of chaos."

Ward 1 - Milngavie - Jim Gibbons

Jim Gibbons is the current SNP councillor for Milngavie, a ward he has represented since 2007, and lives locally in the town.

Ward 2 - Bearsden North - Calum Smith

Calum Smith is a communications professional who has worked for a number of SNP MPs and MSPs.

He has strong local connections, having grown up in Bearsden North, attending Castlehill Primary and Bearsden Academy, and lives in the ward.

Ward 3 - Bearsden South - Ian Gallagher

Ian Gallagher was brought up and continues to live in Bearsden South.

After completing postgraduate studies, he worked in the third sector with diverse communities, before moving on to his current role in the NHS.

Ward 4 - Bishopbriggs North & Campsie – PaulFerretti & Lynda Williamson.

Paul Ferretti is a current SNP councillor, and has represented Bishopbriggs North & Campsie since 2017. He was born and brought up in Lennoxtown, and has lived in the ward all his life.

Lynda Williamson was born and brought up in Bishopbriggs where she attended Balmuildy Primary School and Bishopbriggs High School.

She has served on both Torrance playgroup committee and Boclair Parent Council, and currently a constituency office manager.

Ward 5 – Bishopbriggs South – Gordan Low

Gordan Low has been the SNP councillor for Bishopbriggs South since 2007, and has always lived in the ward. He has been the SNP Group Leader since 2017.

Ward 6 - Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South – Gillian Renwick

Gillian Renwick was born and brought up locally and has been the SNP councillor for Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South since 2007. She has been Depute SNP Group Leader since 2017.

Ward 7 - Kirkintilloch East & North & Twechar - Pamela Marshall and Alex Morrison

Pamela Marshall has lived in Kirkintilloch for 15 years and been a volunteer with the Community Council for the last five.

She has assisted with the logistics of the Kirky Gala Day and is currently the Co-ordinator for the Kirky Picture Palace.

Alex Morrison, an IT consultant, has worked in a range of sectors, including the NHS, retail, manufacturing and education.

Born and brought up in East Dunbartonshire, he has lived in the ward for the last 20 years.