NLC HQ

The authority said that a number of groundbreaking appointments have meant that the council differs previous administrations because its make-up is more diverse than before.

It has pinpointed several aspects of the council to demonstrate this from appointments that begin with leader Jordan Linden.

The council states that for the first time in North Lanarkshire Council, the Scottish National Party formed the administration with Jordan Linden as its leader – and described Mr Linden as “the first LGBTQIA person to hold this post.”

The acronym stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/orQuestioning, Intersex and Asexual and/or Allies. The council then said that Mr Linden was currently the youngest serving council leader in Scotland.

It was stressed too that there were 34 new councillors elected including Councillor Ayeshah Khan who represents Motherwell North (Ward 18) covering Carfin, Newarthill, New Stevenston, Jerviston and Motherwell.

In doing so, Councillor Khan became the first female Black, Minority, Ethnic person to be elected to North Lanarkshire Council.

The council then pointed out another first by emphasising that all three of the top three roles in the council are held by women, with Councillor Agnes Magowan (Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig) elected as Provost and Councillor Anne Thomas (Motherwell North) becoming Depute Provost. The depute leader of the council is Coatbridge Councillor Tracy Carragher.