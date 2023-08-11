The Can Do Community Challenge Fund has now been launched to support eligible organisations, including community councils.

Community organisations can now apply to the council for grants of up to £10,000 to assist with revenue, capital funding, or a combination of both.

The fund aims to help communities shine and demonstrate their "Can Do" spirit.

Made possible through a total of £200,000 funding from the UK Government, the fund aims to address specific community needs identified through consultation with local communities.

Community organisations have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to £10,000 to tackle identified needs.

To apply, interested groups can access the online portal for community funds below where registration can be completed.

More information and guidance is on the Can Do Community Challenge Fund webpage at www.southlanarkshire.gov.uk/Can-Do-Fund and you can also access the online portal at https://www.slccommunitybenefitfunds.co.uk/Account/LogIn.

All applications that meet the criteria, will be moved to the next stage where they will be reviewed.

Decisions will then be made at the appropriate council area committee with the successful applicants being notified thereafter. Closing date for applications is January 31, 2024.

For any enquiries or if you are looking for further information, please contact the Community Engagement Team at [email protected] or call 0303 123 1017.

A council spokesman said: “We are delighted to launch the Can Do Community Challenge Fund, designed to support eligible community organisations, including community councils, which has been made possible though funding from the UK Government.

“The fund aims to address specific community needs identified though consultation with communities.

“While we can support communities across South Lanarkshire, this fund is not available for priority urban neighbourhoods, as they have access to their own funds.