Clydesdale residents are being asked to have their say as South Lanarkshire Council sets its budget for 2023-24.

The council seeks opinion every year as it sets out plans to deliver the services people rely on, setting priorities and balancing out what it can afford to do against the money it has available.

This is more important this year than ever as the council is currently facing a £16.3 million gap between the money it expects to receive and the cost of delivering services – so tough choices will have to be made.

Council Leader Joe Fagan said: “The budget gap was initially £37.5 million but it has been reduced through finding efficiencies. This has been achieved despite the fact that our real-term funding has fallen and we have had to find savings of more than £150 million in the last decade.

Council leader Joe Fagan is asking Clydesdale residents to make their views known.

“On top of that, the council is facing the same economic pressures that the current cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on everyone. Inflation is at 12 per cent, our energy bills have doubled, so the cost of delivering services has rocketed just at the time more people need our help.

“We will do everything humanly possible to protect frontline services as much as we can, but there is no hiding from the damage being done by under-funding and rising costs. So, this is the toughest budget yet and it is more important than ever that local people tell us what matters to them most.”

