​The council has responded saying they have inspected the road in question and no road safety defects were noted.

They even went on to say other roads were in greater need of repair in the area, but would be keeping a watching brief.

Andrew Moor writing on the Community Council’s Facebook page said: “Yea looks fine to me ! That needs shoring up that one ! utterly shocking if they think that this is acceptable.” At the same time Mr Moor posted an image of an open crater on Station Road which the council said was fine.