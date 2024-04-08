Divers are set to enter to check what lurks in the depths

​Quothquan and Thankerton Community Council recently contacted SLC regarding the state of the local roads with potholes, particularly Station Road.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
The pothole on Station Road which SLC inspected and say it's fine with no defectsThe pothole on Station Road which SLC inspected and say it's fine with no defects
The pothole on Station Road which SLC inspected and say it's fine with no defects

​The council has responded saying they have inspected the road in question and no road safety defects were noted.

They even went on to say other roads were in greater need of repair in the area, but would be keeping a watching brief.

Andrew Moor writing on the Community Council’s Facebook page said: “Yea looks fine to me ! That needs shoring up that one ! utterly shocking if they think that this is acceptable.” At the same time Mr Moor posted an image of an open crater on Station Road which the council said was fine.

