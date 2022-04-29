Half a million for Clydesdale pavements

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Help to decide how the money can be best carved up for Clydesdale.

The funding was allocated as part of additional investments in this year's council budget and is available through a Participatory Budgeting (PB) exercise, which allows local peopl e to have a direct say in how public money is spent.

Each area in South Lanarkshire is being allocated funding, dependent on the length of its footways.

Clydesdale has 20.5 per cent of the network, with £512,500 available, in East Kilbride it is 28.9 per cent so £722,500 is available, in Hamilton it is 33.5 per cent so £837,500 is available and Rutherglen and Cambuslang have 17.1 per cent of the network with £427,500 available. More information on how PB works is available from the council website.

A survey is available for people to vote on how they wish the funds to be spent. It will be open until June 5.

Each person has three votes which can be allocated any way they wish.

There are three types of footways eligible for improvements: minor and residential footways, main and distributor footways and footways in business areas (commercial or industrial).

Colin Park, head of roads and transportation services, said: “I would encourage everyone who lives in the area to take part in this survey.

“We really appreciate their feedback and this will allow us to identify which footways residents would most like to see improved.”