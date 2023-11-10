Have your say on air pollution order potentially being revoked in Lanark

Air quality in Lanark has improved so much that the council is looking to revoke an order to manage pollution in the town.

Public opinion is now being sought for the proposal; residents and businesses can share their views online.

An air quality management area was declared for Lanark in 2016 due to the amount of nitrogen dioxide from vehicle emissions exceeding permitted levels.

The council has a statutory duty to provide an annual progress report to the Scottish Government regarding air quality standards and any action it is taking to fulfil those obligations.

Residents and businesses in the town are being asked to have their say by Monday, December 4.

An air quality action plan was developed with a range of measures aimed at reducing air pollution levels in Lanark.

Annual progress reports have shown that nitrogen dioxide concentrations have reduced in recent years, with a detailed assessment in the town showing levels have declined and air quality has improved.

It also demonstrated that air quality objectives currently, and in future, will not be exceeded.

The proposal to revoke the Lanark air quality management area was presented to the community and enterprise resources committee in March and received approval to consult statutory consultees, businesses, members of the public and other interested parties.

The Scottish Government and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) were in agreement that the revocation of Lanark AQMA should proceed.

The consultation will run until Monday, December 4, and anyone wishing to make their views known can do so either by using an online enquiry form or by phoning 0303 123 1015.

A link to the online enquiry form can be found at www.southlanarkshire.gov.uk/info/200193/pollution/2187/lanark_air_quality_management_area_consultation.

