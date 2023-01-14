Have your say on South Lanarkshire Council rents for new financial year

Every year the council reviews its budget to inform new rent levels for the year ahead.

A key part of this process is the consultation that takes place with tenants.

An online survey has now been opened to allow tenants the opportunity to give views on what they consider to be the most important council investment priorities for the coming year.

Advertisement

The survey can be accessed online at online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/e061b801-5233-4f71-8780-7f8ad64d82ee until Monday, January 16.

Residents have until Monday to have their say on council house rents.

Councillor Davie McLachlan, housing and technical resources committee chairman, said: “We want to ensure that tenants and other customers continue to receive high quality, efficient and responsive housing services.

“At the same time, we are also committed to supporting tenants in financial difficulties and ensuring rents remain affordable. This has been a key focus as we plan ahead into 2023-24.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order that the council can continue to deliver high quality housing services, invest in current homes and build new council homes, the rent increase proposed for 2023-24 is 3.5 per cent. Based on the average rent, this equates to £2.67 per week.

South Lanarkshire Council continues to be one of the most affordable landlords in Scotland with the eighth lowest average weekly rent of £74.24.

In addition to the survey, tenants also had the opportunity to attend virtual local area meetings in January to discuss the investment priorities and financial challenges facing tenants and the council.

The Clydesdale area meeting was held yesterday (Friday).

Advertisement

Every year the council, along with tenants, reviews its' budgets to inform new rent levels from April. A key part of this process is the annual programme of consultation on setting rents.