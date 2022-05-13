Have your say on South Lanarkshire Council services

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The surveys will remain open until June 17 to allow local people to have their say.

More than 3300 local people have already taken part in consultations that have led to the creation of a draft Council Plan and a draft Community Plan.

The Council Plan will set out the priorities for the area and how local services will be delivered by the council.

The Community Plan will show how a wide range of organisations and groups, including the council, police, NHS and voluntary groups, will work together on behalf of local people.

To ensure both draft plans deliver what local communities said they wanted, a second period of consultation is now underway and locals are being asked to share their views.

The two plans have a shared vision – to improve the lives and life prospects of everyone in South Lanarkshire – with a range of priorities and planned outcomes across three broad themes of People, Progress and Planet.

The Council Plan will run to 2027 and covers the work carried out across education, social work, housing, finance and community and enterprise – everything from schools to care facilities and council houses to waste collection and recycling.

The Community Plan will run to 2032 and brings together local agencies and organisations from the public, private and voluntary sectors.

To take part in the community plan survey, visit https://www.southlanarkshire.gov.uk/cp/news/article/74/community_plan_2022-2032_survey and visit the council’s website for the council plan.