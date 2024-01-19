Healthy Valleys hopes to secure Smyllum Resource Centre in Lanark
A Clydesdale community organisation has expressed its interest in leasing premises in Lanark for five years.
Healthy Valleys has submitted an community asset transfer request to South Lanarkshire Council with hopes of securing Smyllum Resource Centre.
If successful, the group aims to develop the site and open it up to benefit the local community further.
It will provide a range of opportunities for the community including offering a warm space, peer support groups and social activities.
Consultation for the community asset transfer began on December 14 and the deadline for determining the application is May 31.