Lanark Grammar meeting on Monday, January 29, to discuss school transport

Parents of secondary pupils are being asked for their views on proposed changes to the distance to qualify for free transport.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The current minimum distance a mainstream secondary pupil must live from their catchment school is more than two miles but, because of budget pressures, the proposal is to increase this to the required statutory limit set by the Scottish Government, which is more than three miles for children aged eight and over.

However, the proposal will only affect secondary school pupils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It should be noted that if the proposals are approved, the new statutory limits will not come into force until August 2025. Parents can take part in the online survey which is now live at online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/d5fa8eae-3d5c-4107-b170-6a331e1b3c62.

For the Clydesdale area, a public meeting will be held in Lanark Grammar School on Monday, January 29.

Carole McKenzie, education resources executive director, said: “The option to consider is whether to continue providing the current level of service or a service more in keeping with the rest of Scotland.

“Pressures on the budget for education means we have to consider all options. This is a result of severe financial constraints on the service.

“If we do proceed with this proposal, it means that the impact of budget cuts that directly affect pupils learning and classroom resources can be lessened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I understand that this proposal may cause some anxiety as we move forward with the consultation. It is important that everyone’s views are listened to and that is the purpose of the consultation.”

Any change would bring the local authority's policy in line with 19 of the 32 councils across Scotland.

A series of public meetings have also been planned for each of the four geographical areas of South Lanarkshire. More details on the dates and how to book a time slot is available on the council website.

For the Clydesdale area, a meeting has been organised by Monday, January 29, in Lanark Grammar School between 5pm and 8pm.