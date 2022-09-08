Major projects in East Dunbartonshire still on track

x

East Dunbartonshire Council’s major capital projects remain on track, according to a new report.

The first phase of construction for the new Boclair Academy is complete and phase 2, which involves the demolition of the old school as well as completion of sports pitches, external space and car parks at the new school is due to be completed by June.

Allander Leisure Centre remains on track with current tasks including tiling the pool, internal partitions and mechanical and electrical installation. The surrounds and car parks are due to be finished in November.

Work is progressing well in constructing the new additional support needs school in Kirkintilloch, with the steel structure complete along with stairs and decking, It is due to be completed by June 2023.

The project to provide a new grass pitch at Luggie Park in Kirkintilloch is almost complete, with some maintenance visits to be carried out.

Kirkintilloch Community Sports complex is also progressing well with external works and the new changing pavilion currently underway.

The main contractor for the Lennoxtown High Park project has been changed and it is currently undergoing feasibility studies prior to a planning application being submitted, which is expected this year.

Refurbishment of Brookwood Villa is imminent following completion of commercial negotiations. Once the project is completed the building is expected to be leased to a community trust.

The contractor for Phase 2 of the Mavis Valley project has also changed and similarly this is also undergoing feasibility studies.

The new Bearsden, Balmuidy and Milngavie Primary Schools are all in pre-construction with teams carrying out surveys, engaging with stakeholders and preparing funding bids.

The replacement Westerton Primary School is also in pre-construction and a main contractor and project design team have been appointed, as is also the case for the Twechar Outdoor Pursuits Centre where negotiations are underway with a third-party land owner to arrange surveys.