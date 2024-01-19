Make sure you have your say on leisure services in Clydesdale this month

Readers’ views are continuing to be sought on leisure and culture in South Lanarkshire with a second phase of consultation.

South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture (SLLC) is reviewing leisure and culture provision and seeking feedback on the services it provides.

It is also engaging with other stakeholders in the areas of sport and leisure, culture, libraries and health to consider potential options regarding the SLLC budget for the financial year 2024/25. A vital part of the process is considering the opinions of local people.

The first phase of the consultation has been completed and the initial budget consultation responses can be viewed online.

The consultation on leisure services will continue throughout January, giving readers a chance to have their say.

Phase Two will now run during January, and asks for views on options that SLLC has developed following the responses to Phase One.

With South Lanarkshire Council currently going through its budget process for the 2024/25 financial year, it – in line with local authorities across Scotland – is facing a £42 million budget gap in the next two years.

This, in turn, has an impact on SLLC which, as well as its existing financial pressures, is faced with the council considering an option to potentially reduce the fee it is given for managing venues on its behalf by £1.5 million for the next financial year.

Kay Morrison, SLLC chief executive, said: “We have now entered a consultation process with local residents and other stakeholders and this will help inform decisions aimed at ensuring the right mix of services exist within each area in order to best meet the future needs of our residents, including continuing to make a positive impact on community health and well-being.”

Readers are also being asked to share their views on the council's budget.

South Lanarkshire Council has also engaged in an extensive consultation process regarding its range of services, and is currently in the second phase of its consultation, seeking input on various cost-saving measures to address its budget shortfall.

To take part in the leisure consultation visit www.slleisureandculture.co.uk/resident-consultation,​​​​​ request a paper copy on 01698 476262 or pick up a paper copy available at key facilities.