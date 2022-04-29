Make your vote count in Clydesdale seats

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's almost time to decide who will represent your area in the four Clydesdale seats, with the council elections being held on May 5.

Voters must number the candidates in order of preference; you can make as many or as few choices as you want.

Clydesdale West covers Carluke, Braidwood, Crossford and Law with a population in 2019 of 19,124.

Ward 1 – Clydesdale West (four councillors to elect): Neil Barton (Scottish Greens), Poppy Corbett (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Lynsey Hamilton (Labour and Co-operative Party), Eileen Logan (Scottish Labour Party), Peter Charles Meehan (Scottish Liberal Democrats), David Shearer (Scottish National Party) and Andrew Wilson (Scottish National Party).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clydesdale North covers Lanark, Kirkfieldbank and Forth with a population of 14,777 in 2019.

Ward 2 – Clydesdale North (three councillors to elect): Richard Lockhart (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Ronald Logan (Independent), Julia Marrs (Scottish National Party), Catherine McClymond (Scottish Labour Party) and John Scott (Independent).

Clydesdale East covers Biggar, Abington, Carnwath, Carstairs, Carstairs Junction, Cleghorn, Crawford, Leadhills, Symington and Thankerton with a population of 13,065 in 2019.

Ward 3 – Clydesdale East (three councillors to elect): Alex Allison (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Ralph Barker (Scottish Labour Party), Eric Holford (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Gareth Kirk (Scottish Family Party), Ian McCallan (Scottish National Party), John Mclatchie (Scottish National Party), Nicholas Mark Tucker (Scottish Liberal Democrats) and Claire Elizabeth Watson (Scottish Greens).

Clydesdale South covers Blackwood, Kirkmuirhill, Lesmahagow, Coalburn, Douglas and Rigside with a population of 14,647 in 2019.