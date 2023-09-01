The non-urgent repairs service for council homes will re-open from Monday, September 18.

The service was temporarily suspended to allow housing and technical resources to focus on repairing vacant properties.

This allowed tradespeople to prioritise work that needed to be done to vacant council properties to bring more of them back into residential use.

Stephen Gibson, housing and technical resources executive director, said: “We are pleased that non-urgent repairs to council homes will soon resume.

“We thank tenants for their patience during this time.

“It’s important to note that the service will not be able to log any non-urgent repairs until Monday, September 18, so please wait until that date before getting in touch.

“You can then do so via the council website or by calling 0303 123 1010.”

The council made the decision to temporarily suspend non-urgent repairs from Monday, June 26, in order to free up resources.

The aim was to help bring down the housing waiting list and ensure the council could speed up the process around homelessness services.

There was a backlog in empty properties which needed repairs and improvements before they could be returned to tenant use.