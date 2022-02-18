North Lanarkshire budget settlement agreed

North Lanarkshire Council was left with a £19 million shortfall

Introducing his administration’s proposals, council leader Jim Logue said COSLA had written to the Scottish Government on behalf of all 32 council leaders in Scotland. In this correspondence all leaders, including those from the SNP, said the proposed Scottish budget represented a £371 million cut in core funding for local government.

He quoted from the letter – ‘Every penny of the proposed cash increase is for Scottish Government policy priorities and in real terms erodes local authorities’ core funding. Put simply it does not allow us to enable residents to live well locally’.

Councillor Logue described these comments as “so accurate and so powerful” and asked the SNP group if they shared the views highlighted by COSLA or would they engage in “year on year partisan denial of the presenting financial reality”

Councillor Logue reiterated the view of COSLA that the additional funding for local government provided by the Scottish Government was one-off funding and unless it was included in future allocations it would create cost of living pressures next year where there is a possibility of a six per cent council tax increase.

He added that North Lanarkshire had been left with a £19 million shortfall in addition to £300 million having been removed from its budget since 2007 and that data from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre showed local government was “at the bottom of the proverbial pile”.

Councillor Logue said that his administration’s budget motion was without any additional cuts to services, closure of any facilities or compulsory redundancies.

Seconding, finance convener Bob Burrows said the council recognised the cost of living crisis which he called “the number one issue on the doorstep of North Lanarkshire”. He also highlighted a £20 million investment in health and social care to protect vulnerable groups such as the elderly who have suffered disproportionately due to the pandemic.

Conservative councillor David Cullen tabled an amendment on behalf of his group,

“The budget this year only balances due to further increases in council tax as previously voted for and plans put in place earlier in this administration to identify and head off the worst of the pending impact of the Scottish Government reductions for this year.

“For anyone to say there has been no cuts this year tell that to the residents affected by the £16 million worth of cuts taken in advance of this budget to balance the books.”

He said his group’s budget proposals included a rebate on the council tax rise through a one-off grant, funding for community boards to improve their areas, and funding for events relating to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The SNP budget proposals were tabled by Councillor Jim Hume. He said: “The SNP group based their investment proposals on those areas we felt would be most beneficial to our communities and what local people told us were important to them. We were particularly concerned about the significant cost of living increases across all aspects of people’s lives.

“I have been disappointed but not surprised by the criticism of the Scottish Government by non-SNP members.

"They never acknowledge the extra money provided by the Scottish Government for programmes that they think will be most beneficial to their communities,” he added.

He was seconded by SNP group leader Jordan Linden who further highlighted the overall settlement for Scottish councils, which he said represented a 7.3 per cent cash terms increase for North Lanarkshire versus the previous year.

He noted that the Labour speakers had not once mentioned the Conservatives, Westminster or the UK Government and accused the Conservatives of sharing the administration of the council with Labour.

“They speak with one voice because they are two peas in the same pod,” he added. “They are inseparable and the people of North Lanarkshire know it.”

Ultimately, following rounds of voting first against the Conservative then SNP proposals the Labour budget was agreed.

The final budget package includes £1 million invested in culture and leisure facilities, as well as extensions to programmes which see those over 60 able to access membership for £50 and active teens get free membership access to leisure during the week, as well as free provision of sport and leisure facilities for care experienced young people.

£2.2 million will be spent upgrading existing grass pitches to synthetic and replacing some existing synthetic pitches reaching the end of their life.

£2.1 million will be invested in mandatory 20mph speed limits around schools and early learning centres, with £1.4million of infrastructure and footpath improvements to cemeteries and £700,000 in parks and other green spaces. An additional £500,000 top-up to the Scottish Welfare Fund budget will provide crisis and community care grants, a £100 grant for pensioners on low incomes to help with fuel bill rises and the continuation of enhanced grants for school and early years clothing.

Scottish Attainment Fund money lost through changes to the Scottish Government budget will be reinstated for a year by the council.