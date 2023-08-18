Councillors are set to vote on back pay for South Lanarkshire home carers after a successful appeal by the workers.

Today (Wednesday), members of the Executive Committee will be asked to approve a figure of £18 million.

This comes after members established in June a basis for backdating pay for home carers to October 2020.

It follows a successful appeal that led to an increase of at least £3 an hour for the workers, after trade unions fought the council’s initial decision to reject the increase.

Members of Unison and GMB demonstrated on numerous occasions outside the council’s headquarters to demand the pay increase.

A job evaluation conducted last year by South Lanarkshire Council was challenged by unions such as Unison and GMB which requested the council re-examine the grade of the jobs as they had changed significantly since the pandemic.

And following a successful appeal in May, the council agreed in June to increase wages, meaning home care staff across the area will now be paid the same hourly rate as staff working in residential homes.

Workers across South Lanarkshire will earn at least £16.42 per hour, backdated to October 2020 when the appeal first began.

The back pay for home carers will depend on the length of time an employee has been in post since October 2020, and also whether the employee is in the pension scheme or has worked overtime.

There are also staff who left, but who will be entitled to claim back pay for the period of time they worked since the start of October 2020.

An estimate of £18 million has been made of the overall costs and this will be paid on September 1.

Around 1000 home carers will receive the rise and backdated pay with full-time staff receiving payments of around £17,000 along with any money due from overtime.

GMB Scotland convenor Harry Scott said: “We are happy the council accepted the pay award should date from the start of the review.