An information event in Carluke, offering advice and support to people across Clydesdale, has been hailed a huge success.

Hosted by Seniors Together, a number of stalls gave advice on subjects including scams and rogue traders, money matters, men’s sheds, energy information and health and fitness.

The event, which was held at St Athanasius Community Hall in Carluke, was opened by Council Leader Joe Fagan, who reiterated the council’s on-going commitment to becoming the first Scottish local authority to become an Age Friendly Community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Fagan said: “This event was the first to be held since we made that commitment.

Seniors Together information day in Carluke has been deemed a huge success, with more to follow.

“We will be joining the World Health Organisation’s Global Network of Age-friendly Communities and following their programme like the other 58 Age Friendly communities in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This will ensure that Older People are at the heart of everything we do and are treated with respect regardless of their age.”

The council’s Older People’s Champion, Councillor Eileen Logan, was also delighted with the event’s success.

She said: “I am thrilled with the number of people that made it along.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lots of people were coming up to me on the day and saying how good it was to have all this information in the one place, as well as having the opportunity to speak to the experts in their respective fields.

“I would like to thank all our partners who came along on the day, and Councillor Fagan for agreeing to open the event.

“We are planning on hosting similar events across South Lanarkshire in the coming months and I am looking forward to them being as successful as the first one.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seniors Together is a council project, in association with South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership. It aims to improve the quality of life for older people living in South Lanarkshire.

It provides activities and opportunities for people in retirement to promote good physical and mental health and wellbeing.