Views sought on improving infrastructure for electric vehicles

People power is being harnessed as part of a new drive to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Glasgow City Region - which is made up of eight local authorities, including East Dunbartonshire Council - is seeking views to help create an overall electric vehicle strategy.

Survey responses will also help to develop East Dunbartonshire's existing Electric Vehicle Action Plan.

You can take part in the consultation until 31 December 2022 online.

Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, said, "I would encourage everyone who uses an electric vehicle, is planning to get one or is interested in the location of charging points to take part. The overall aim is to reduce vehicle emissions and improve the environment for all."

For more information on electric vehicles and charging points locally - including a downloadable booklet - visit the Council website.

The Scottish Government has provided funding for the Glasgow City Region project as part of the journey towards net zero emissions. A working group has been set up, with representatives from all Council areas involved.

Electric vehicles offer environmental benefits - compared to petrol and diesel vehicles - and economic gains too, as they are cheaper to run and financial support is available to help you make the switch.