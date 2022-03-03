Councillors condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

In a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, councillors passed a motion condemning the Russian invasion.

Council leader John Ross blasted the “madness” of Putin and compared his actions to Nazi tyrant Hitler.

He said: “I think the consequences of Putin’s madness are there for all the world to see.

The Ukrainian flag is being flown outside the South Lanarkshire Council headquarters

“The scenes witnessed daily and hourly on our TV screens are so heart-rending – families are fleeing their homes with their lives in a couple of bags, others are sheltering beneath ground in constant fear of being bombed.

“Mothers and children are being torn from fathers staying behind to fight for their country’s independence. I find not only their bravery overwhelming but that of every citizen of Ukraine in standing against the tyranny of modern-day Hitler.”

Clydesdale West councillor Poppy Corbett revealed the Conservative group will be sending 10 per cent of their wages to the Red Cross to support the people of Ukraine.

Councillor Robert Brown proposed the motion condemning the invasion, and it was seconded by the council leader.

The motion calls for the council to stand ready to assist in all ways with humanitarian support and to fully back the UK government in partnership with other NATO allies in deploying sanctions.

It also requests the council’s chief executive write to Andrey Yakovlev, consul general of the Russian Federation in Scotland, expressing condemnation of the actions of his government.

Councillor Brown said: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine arouses feelings of shock, disbelief and horror that after all the evil experiences of the 20th century.

“Let us add our voice along with other voices across the globe in absolutely condemning the Russian invasion as the war crime it is and stand ready to offer whatever humanitarian support and refuge that is within our power.”

Councillor Ross added: “We and the rest of the world need to do all we can to support them in their time of need.

“As military intervention by NATO is not an option, we need to be helping in every way possible.”

Other elected members supported the motion and spoke out in support of Ukraine.

Labour group leader, Joe Fagan said: “It is important the council speaks as one and that we demonstrate our solidarity with Ukraine.

“I want to focus on what we can do locally specifically and what we can do as councillors. There are collections and donations underway and I think we have to pay tribute to everyone volunteering and taking part.”

A book with comments and support was proposed by Councillor Hugh Macdonald to eventually send to the Ukrainian parliament.

Throughout South Lanarkshire, groups are organising fundraisers to send to Ukraine as well as collecting items such as non-perishable food, sanitary products and other well needed provisions for the country.