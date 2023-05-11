Register
Cumbernauld will play host to a public meeting with three guest speakers amidst concerns over Westminster

Cumbernauld will play host to a public meeting on Thursday May 25 which will feature politicians from Westminster and Holyrood plus a leading trade unionist.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 09:36 BST

It has been organised by pro-independence group Yes Cumbernauld at Cornerstone House Centre and will feature the RMT Union’s Gordon Martin, local MP Stuart McDonald and Gillian Mackay.

The theme for the meeting is Say Yes To Democracy and the agenda will focus on what organisers claim is the increasingly undemocratic nature of the Tory Government amidst crackdowns on public protest and ongoing disputes with Holyrood.

Organiser Ann Millar said: “Anyone concerned about the direction we are being taken by Westminster will find something of interest at the meeting.”

This begins at 7.30pm. All welcome​​​​​​​.

