The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 11, from 4pm.
Necessitated by the resignation of previous leader Councillor Jordan Linden, the meeting will see the Scottish National Party administration attempt to appoint its new leader Tracy Carragher as his replacement.
However the opposing Labour group has already determined to contest this and call for a motion of no confidence in the SNP group.
Crucially, the political makeup of the council is volatile, putting the vote itself on a knife edge. Last May’s elections returned 36 SNP councillors and 32 Labour representatives alongside five Conservatives, two independents, a Green and a British Unionist.