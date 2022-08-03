Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 11, from 4pm.

Necessitated by the resignation of previous leader Councillor Jordan Linden, the meeting will see the Scottish National Party administration attempt to appoint its new leader Tracy Carragher as his replacement.

However the opposing Labour group has already determined to contest this and call for a motion of no confidence in the SNP group.