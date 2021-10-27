East Dunbartonshire MP: Chancellor must ‘get a grip’ on cost of living crisis

Amy Callaghan MP

That is the message of local MP, Amy Callaghan, who has warned that Tory cuts, regressive tax hikes and the soaring cost of Brexit is leaving her constituents, businesses, and the local economy poorer and worse off.

The East Dunbartonshire MP said that a multi-million-pound recovery package to boost household incomes was “desperately needed” to support local families feeling the squeeze. This would include reinstating the £20 uplift to Universal Credit which would lift 1,483 children in East Dunbartonshire out of poverty, as well as an energy payment for low-income families amid spiralling energy costs that sees the cheapest deals today 50 percent higher than this time last year.

Child poverty is on the rise in East Dunbartonshire, despite Mc Callaghan’s constituency being one of the least deprived in Scotland. Currently 8.5 percent of children live in relative poverty, with 72.5 percent of those children coming from homes with at least one parent in work.

Ms Callaghan said: “The Chancellor must invest in our families and get a grip of the cost-of-living crisis hitting people in East Dunbartonshire and across these islands.

“We hear warm words from the UK government about levelling up and building back better, but so far it’s been nothing but hot air.

“In recent months, families in my constituency have been hit by a juggernaut of Tory austerity. The £20 uplift to Universal Credit has been cut, furlough support removed, and self-employment support ended – all the while inflation is up and energy prices are out of control.

“This is all during a global pandemic with unemployment in East Dunbartonshire still much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“Minor adjustments to the minimum wage being floated by the Chancellor won’t come close to compensating families for the impact of the Universal Credit cut, let alone anything else.