East Dunbartonshire's new council leader delighted to be in the hot seat

Council leader Gordan Low

Following the meeting, council leader Councillor Gordan Low said: “It is an honour to take on the responsibility of being leader of the council.

“I do not underestimate the challenge ahead for local government, as we emerge from the pandemic, with both the cost of living crisis and the climate challenge clear priorities to address.

“Local government in general, and our workforce in particular, have been fundamental to the Covid-19 response over the past two unprecedented years.

“As we move forward, our approach will be founded on the principles of trust, respect and openness, with policies embedded in the priorities of our Local Outcome Improvement Plan and with community engagement informing decision making.”

Provost Gillian Renwick added: “It is both an honour and a privilege to be elected as the provost for East Dunbartonshire.

“I believe that I am the first – but I am quite sure not the last – councillor from Kirkintilloch to take up this role.

“I am incredibly proud to take on the duties of being provost and will carry these out to the very best of my ability.