Election 2022: New faces to represent Pollok with current councillors stepping down

With both SNP councillors stepping down, there are going to be some new faces representing Greater Pollok after the elections on May 5.

David McDonald, the council’s former depute leader, and Rhiannon Spear aren’t seeking re-election and have been replaced by Roza Salih, a Kurdish refugee and one of the Glasgow Girls who campaigned to stop dawn raids and the detention of children, and Wullie Graham.

They are hoping to represent the Glasgow ward with the largest population, which takes in most of Pollok, Priesthill, Darnley, Hurlet, Nitshill, Parkhouse and the southern part of Crookston.

Greater Pollok has been the main focus of a council programme to bring empty homes back into use. Figures showed that compulsory purchase orders had been pursued 14 times in the area over the last three years.

The council also agreed funding to help South West Arts & Music Project (SWAMP), which set up the G53 Together community helpline during the pandemic, to turn a former housing office on Brockburn Road into a hub for local groups and social enterprises.

The Glasgow council elections are on Thursday.

Bin collections, potholes and the delivery of local facilities will all be pressing issues for voters when they go to the polls on Thursday.

2017 results

At the last election, two SNP and two Labour councillors were elected in Greater Pollok. David McDonald had the highest percentage of first preference votes (31%) followed by Labour’s Saqib Ahmed, who had 26%. Rhiannon Spear, SNP, and Rashid Hussain, Labour, were the other two councillors elected to represent the community. There was a turnout of 36.5%, with 8,520 valid votes.

2022 candidates

Both SNP councillors have stepped down ahead of the election and are replaced by Roza Salih and Wullie Graham. Ahmed and Hussain are bidding to represent Labour on the council again while the Conservatives have put forward Matt Ventisei.

Christopher Ho, a GP, who stood for the party in the Baillieston by-election in March last year, is the UKIP candidate while Tahir Jameel, who was a Liberal Democrats candidate in Eastwood at the Scottish Government election, is now standing for Alba. The Greens have selected Chris McFadyen, Awais Qureshi is the Liberal Democrats option, Eric Stevenson is standing for the Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition and Paul Laird is representing the Scottish Family Party.

FULL LIST OF CANDIDATES

Saqib Ahmed (Labour)

William Graham (SNP)

Christopher Ho (UKIP)

Rashid Hussain (Labour)

Tahir Jameel (Alba)

Paul Laird (Scottish Family Party)

Chris McFadyen (Greens)

Awais Qureshi (Liberal Democrats)

Roza Salih (SNP)

Eric Stevenson (STUC)