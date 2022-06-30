Fareshare distributes 50 tonnes of surplus food across East Renfrewshire

This comes after statistics released by FareShare showed the equivalent of 120,300 meals, approximately 50 tonnes of food, had been redistributed in East Renfrewshire in collaboration with seven local charities.
Recent figures showed a 57 per cent increase in the number of people were experiencing food insecurity between January and April.
Ms Oswald has worked with Fareshare on its #FoodOnPlates campaign and is calling on the government to support their work by reinstating previously axed funding.
She said: “I congratulate FareShare on the work it has done to redistribute 50 tonnes of surplus food to support struggling families across East Renfrewshire. I thank FareShare for all their work in East Renfrewshire, and indeed across the whole country.
“Cutting food waste is important as we strive to tackle the climate crisis. However, in a country as wealthy as ours, people should not be experiencing so much food insecurity that they become reliant on charitable support.
“Increasing food prices and energy bills will pile more pressure onto already struggling families, so I call on the UK Government to do more to support families during this cost-of-living crisis and to support Fareshare in their work to redistribute surplus food.”
Lindsay Boswell, FareShare’s CEO, added: "At a time of so much need, it is wrong that there is so much waste. That’s why we started our #FoodOnPlates campaign, and I’m incredibly grateful to Kirsten Oswald for her continued support in Parliament.”