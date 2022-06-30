Fareshare distributes 50 tonnes of surplus food across East Renfrewshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareshare is the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger by minimising food waste

This comes after statistics released by FareShare showed the equivalent of 120,300 meals, approximately 50 tonnes of food, had been redistributed in East Renfrewshire in collaboration with seven local charities.

Recent figures showed a 57 per cent increase in the number of people were experiencing food insecurity between January and April.

Ms Oswald has worked with Fareshare on its #FoodOnPlates campaign and is calling on the government to support their work by reinstating previously axed funding.

She said: “I congratulate FareShare on the work it has done to redistribute 50 tonnes of surplus food to support struggling families across East Renfrewshire. I thank FareShare for all their work in East Renfrewshire, and indeed across the whole country.

“Cutting food waste is important as we strive to tackle the climate crisis. However, in a country as wealthy as ours, people should not be experiencing so much food insecurity that they become reliant on charitable support.

“Increasing food prices and energy bills will pile more pressure onto already struggling families, so I call on the UK Government to do more to support families during this cost-of-living crisis and to support Fareshare in their work to redistribute surplus food.”