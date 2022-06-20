Flag raising ceremony to mark Armed Forces Day in East Renfrewshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WO1 Tony Morrin from HMS Dalriada raised the flag

Provost Mary Montague joined Lord-Lieutenant Colonel Peter McCarthy at the council headquarters in Giffnock to commemorate the occasion and pay tribute to the armed forces community.

Guests including serving military personnel, veterans, elected members and members of the local community were welcomed by Provost Montague to the event.

The flag was raised by WO1 Tony Morrin from HMS Dalriada, and it marks the sacrifices made by those serving the country – past and present, and the Armed Forces Day flag will fly all week.

Provost Montague said: “I’m delighted to be here today to raise the flag on behalf of everyone in East Renfrewshire.

"A flag raising ceremony is usually an annual event held by the council but Covid-19 restrictions over the past two years meant it had to be scaled back.

"It’s an important event for so many of our community members each year so I’m pleased it’s been able to return to normal this year.

"It gives local people the opportunity to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from serving soldiers to service families, and from veterans to cadets”

Colonel McCarthy added: “We are remarkably fortunate in the outstanding contribution that our Armed Forces make to supporting and sustaining the lifeblood of our nation.