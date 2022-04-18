Sir Tom Clarke

Sir Tom was accompanied by his sister, Mrs Mary Lawson who is from Whifflet and his sister-in-law Mrs Mary Clarke who hails from Chaplehall.

After the Investiture Sir Tom said that he he found Prince Charles to be “in extremely good form – courteous and showing a very easy manner.”

Sir Tom added “We talked briefly after the official procedure. He was well informed on Scottish affairs, and towards the end invited me to give his good wishes to some of my former colleagues. I found it all very touching and I wished him in turn all the very best for the future.

“During our visit we had also been invited to Parliament as the guest of the Lord Speaker my very good friend John McFall, who facilitated lunch for all three of us, hosted by Lady Sue Masham from Yorkshire. This was very appropriate as for a very long time she remains confined to a wheelchair and did a wonderful job as she sponsored my Disabled Persons Act through the House of Lords.

"We were also joined by some of my former MP colleagues, as well as my London staffers - it was really a nice reunion”.

“Having met some of my former London staff I think it is appropriate to add my thanks to those who served my constituency office so well over many years.

"Led by Sam Harty who set very high standards indeed, as well as Lindsey McNeil and Dianne Willis my Secretaries, I like to think that together we gave our best to my constituents and they were very much on my mind when I received such a prestigious honour.

"Finally, I would like to mention the late Councillor Tom Maginnis, who was my agent when I obtained the highest majority anywhere in the UK. Tom was a very dear friend, a brilliant councillor, and was able to combine a forthright manner with an ability to be a peacemaker.