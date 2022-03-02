By Clare Grant

Willie Homer, who served as a North Lanarkshire councillor for 13 years, is standing for the Scottish Socialist Party in the Cumbernauld South Ward. He had previously been an SNP councillor for Carbrain East between 1997 – 2007 and Cumbernauld South from 2007 – 2012.

SSP spokesperson Andy Locke said: ‘We are delighted that Willie has agreed to stand as an SSP candidate.

"Willie is a tireless community activist. He was instrumental in the creation of the Carbrain and Hillcrest Community Council and he has diligently worked to improve facilities in the town and is widely respected for his commitment to do so in a way that serves the community and not his ego. He makes an excellent candidate and would be an exceptional councillor.”

Willie, who joined the SSP two years ago and describes himself as “a lifelong socialist”, said: ”I grew concerned that the SNP no longer valued community activists as representatives as much but instead selected candidates who saw their council position as a stepping stone in their political careers.