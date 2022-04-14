Forty-two candidates seek to fill 18 places on East Renfrewshire Council

The election will take place on May 5

No political party secured an overall majority at the last vote in 2017, with the administration made up of a coalition of SNP, Labour and independent councillor Danny Devlin.

The Conservatives had the largest number of councillors, with six, until Cllr Stewart Miller resigned from the party in September 2020 and sat as an independent. Since then, there have been five Conservatives, five SNP members, four from Labour and four independent councillors.

Ten seats are needed to claim a majority.

Provost Jim Fletcher, Labour, isn’t standing for re-election and neither are: Cllr Jim Swift (Conservative), Charlie Gilbert (Conservative), Barbara Grant (Conservative) and Alan Lafferty (Labour). Labour’s Paul O’Kane also isn’t standing after he was elected to Holyrood last year.

Council leader Tony Buchanan, SNP, is one of the 12 councillors hoping to be re-elected on May 5.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on May 5. Voters have until Monday (April 18) to register to vote.

Ward 1 – Barrhead, Liboside and Uplawmoor (four councillors to be elected)

Paul Aitken (Independent)

Neil Anderson (Alba)

Angela Convery (SNP)

Betty Cunningham (Labour)

Danny Devlin (Independent)

Chris Lundsay (SNP)

Greg Turner (Conservative)

Frank Wilson (Greens)

Ward 2 – Newton Mearns North and Neilston (three councillors to be elected)

Tony Buchanan (SNP)

Farooq Choudhry (Conservative)

Adrian Egglestone (Greens)

Carol McKenzie (Alba)

Derek McMillan (Freedom Alliance)

Andrew Morrison (Conservative)

Owen O’Donnell (Labour)

Maria Reid (Scottish Family Party)

Ward 3 – Giffnock and Thornliebank (three councillors to be elected)

George Gebbie (Alba)

Colm Merrick (SNP)

Mary Montague (Labour)

Alice Roy (Independent)

Karen Sharkey (Greens)

Allan Steele (Independent)

Gordon Wallace (Conservative)

Ward 4 – Clarkston, Netherlee and Williamwood (four councillors to be elected)

Kate Campbell (Conservative)

Gerald Edwards (Conservative)

Annette Ireland (SNP)

Gordon Keenan (Greens)

David Macdonald (Independent)

David Tam McDonald (SNP)

Stewart Miller (Independent)

Katie Pragnell (Labour)

Daphne Vlastari (Liberal Democrats)

Colette Walker (Independence for Scotland Party)

Ward 5 – Newton Mearns South and Eaglesham (four councillors to be elected)

Andrew Anderson (Labour)

Caroline Bamforth (SNP)

Paul Edlin (Conservative)

Jim McLean (Conservative)

Victoria Palmer-Dyer (Greens)

Luke Reid (Scottish Family Party)

Amer Siddiqui (Alba)

Paul Smith (Conservative)