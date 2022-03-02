Jim Gillies (81), of Birch Road in Abronhill, has several contacts in Kyiv that he has seen interviewed on television like Scotsman Stuart McKenzie who stayed put for family reasons then eventually fled to Poland.

Grandfather Jim said: “Watching the scenes from Kyiv and other towns in Ukraine, women and children being evacuated, buildings destroyed and dead bodies in the streets is so unreal, so very sad.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he has fears in particular for a location that the Cumbernauld News has showcased several times over the years, namely the hospital in Malin which has benefited from charitable donations given to Jim by many generous locals.

Jim explained: “Malin Hospital lies directly in the path if Russian military forces from Belarus invaded.

"A friend was in touch on Monday and told me that a Turkish-made Drone was used by Ukrainian soldiers to destroy a, BUK Anti-Aircraft missile launcher near to Malin Hospital, the same type that downed the Malaysian airliner in 2014. I hope Russian forces in the Chernobyl and Malin area do not attack Malin itself.”