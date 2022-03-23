Roads problem

Scottish Conservative List MSP Miss Gallacher will not contest her council seat again so she can focus fully on her Holyrood duties, but her party colleague Lorraine Nolan hopes to take her place.

Both are now calling for SNP budget cuts to be reversed, to ensure more money can be used to repair roads and fix potholes as the issue is so frequently mentioned on the campaign trail

Miss Gallacher said: “Our councils budget has been cut significantly since the SNP came to power in 2007 as they have passed on funding cuts down to local authorities.

"That has severely hampered our ability to tackle the deteriorating conditions of our roads and pavements.

“The state of them has only worsened in recent years and I fully share people’s frustrations over the lack of repairs.

“We need a dedicated pothole fund as proposed by the Scottish Conservatives to repair our roads once and for all.”

Ms Nolan added: “One of my top priorities if trusted by the voters of Motherwell West is to ensure our roads and footpaths are safe, fit for purpose and free for potholes.

"There is a lot of work to do and I have been taking a note of ‘hotspots’ as I am out and about around the word.

“If elected, I will work closely with Meghan to reverse savage SNP cuts to our local authorities, which continues to have a significant impact on the state of our roads.”

Last week fellow Tory councillor Nathan Wilson said he was also dealing with similar issues in across his ward and the council said it was being attended to.

When asked for further comment for this week’s edition, a council spokesperson said: “All roads in North Lanarkshire are inspected as part of an ongoing planned programme and we encourage residents to report any defects they see.